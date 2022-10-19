A pharmacist, right, administers the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at University Pharmacy in Vancouver on April 1, 2021.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

British Columbia, bracing for one of the worst flu seasons in years while facing some shortages of vaccine supply, has introduced a new system for distributing flu shots.

The province is using its “Get Vaccinated” registry, which was developed for COVID-19 vaccines – a switch that has led to a “wobbly” start to this year’s flu vaccination program.

Until this year, British Columbians sought out flu vaccinations from their physician or at a pharmacy. Now, they have been told to wait for an invitation from the Get Vaccinated registry. And many who received invitations have had difficulty booking through the system.

“We’re trying to match the enthusiasm with our capacity,” said Penny Ballem, executive lead of the province’s immunization program. “People will have to wait a little bit, but the flu virus is not here yet,” she said. “There’s lots of time and there’ll be more capacity coming online every day.”

Dr. Ballem acknowledged that the change has not been smooth, leading to frustration from both residents and doctors, who had been a central part of the flu vaccination program in the past.

“We did have some system glitches. We had such a great response – which is wonderful – that our system got a little bit wobbly, and we had to do a few hot fixes,” she said in an interview.

Health officials are strongly recommending flu shots this fall for British Columbians older than six months. “Our immunity against the virus has waned after two years of low influenza rates,” notes a statement from Doctors of BC. “This, combined with back-to-school season and relaxed public COVID-19 health restrictions, has B.C. officials concerned about the onset of one of the worst flu seasons in years.”

Canada’s influenza season often follows the experience in Australia and New Zealand, Dr. Ballem noted. Australia just had its worst flu season in five years.

Eligible residents are being offered their flu shot and COVID-19 booster at the same time, through pharmacies and public health clinics.

The registry will allow B.C. to better track who has had a flu shot, Dr. Ballem said, and she hopes this will encourage more people to get vaccinated.

The province, with a population of 5.3 million people, has 4.5 million people in its vaccine registry. It has ordered 1.8 million flu shots based on uptake in past years. Most of that has arrived and is being distributed to health authorities and roughly 1,000 pharmacies around the province. There is, however, a shortage of the enhanced vaccines that are recommended for vulnerable groups.

Ramneek Dosanjh, president of Doctors of BC, said a bad flu season would be a challenge because the health care system is already experiencing emergency room closings, ambulance delays, growing wait lists for critical care, and a shortage of family doctors.

Unlike Dr. Ballem, she said the flu is already here.

“This year, the season started earlier and all the indications point to the flu being a lot more severe,” she said in an interview. “And we’re building on top of a system that has been overburdened and overtaxed.”

Dr. Dosanjh, who is a family practitioner, said her colleagues have mixed feelings about the new distribution system as they wait for their supply of vaccines at the end of October. “Physicians need to be included in the decision-making, because they have such an important role in this campaign each year, especially for the high-risk group such as a frail seniors and small children.”