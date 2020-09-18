Alaska man arrested at B.C. border crossing faces firearms, smuggling charges

Border officials say a man from Alaska has been charged with smuggling assault-style guns at a border crossing in British Columbia.

The Canada Border Services Agency said Friday that a 33-year-old man was arrested at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossing on July 27 when officers seized 14 firearms.

They say in a news release the weapons seized included four prohibited semi-automatic rifles, three prohibited handguns, a restricted handgun and six nonrestricted long guns.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says Corey Kettering was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday charged with smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, seven counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

It says travellers should leave their firearms at home when seeking entry into Canada and those intending to cross the border with firearms must declare them to an officer at the first opportunity and meet import regulations.

The agency says failure to declare firearms can result in significant border delays, fines, criminal charges, loss of the undeclared guns and the risk of visitors being banned from returning to Canada.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.