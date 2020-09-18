 Skip to main content
//empty //empty

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices
Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Alaska man arrested at B.C. border crossing faces firearms, smuggling charges

Vancouver, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Border officials say a man from Alaska has been charged with smuggling assault-style guns at a border crossing in British Columbia.

The Canada Border Services Agency said Friday that a 33-year-old man was arrested at the Abbotsford-Huntingdon crossing on July 27 when officers seized 14 firearms.

They say in a news release the weapons seized included four prohibited semi-automatic rifles, three prohibited handguns, a restricted handgun and six nonrestricted long guns.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says Corey Kettering was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in Abbotsford provincial court on Monday charged with smuggling, making false or deceptive statements, seven counts of possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition, six counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

It says travellers should leave their firearms at home when seeking entry into Canada and those intending to cross the border with firearms must declare them to an officer at the first opportunity and meet import regulations.

The agency says failure to declare firearms can result in significant border delays, fines, criminal charges, loss of the undeclared guns and the risk of visitors being banned from returning to Canada.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Follow related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies