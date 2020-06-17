All tools are on the table to fight inequality in housing sector, CMHC says

The federal housing agency is pledging to begin reassessing how it may be perpetuating anti-Black racism, but advocates and experts say policies could be created now to help Black Canadians amid a pandemic-related recession.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. issued a statement last Friday acknowledging the lack of diversity in its workforce and its past role in the forced resettlement of Black communities in B.C. and Nova Scotia. The agency also laid out seven commitments to overhauling its workplace and one to review its housing programs to help Black and racialized Canadians and ensure they have equal access to renting CMHC-funded apartment buildings.
CMHC’s decision was prompted by anti-Black racism demonstrations held across Canada and the United States after the death of George Floyd, a handcuffed Black man in Minneapolis who pleaded for air as a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
The agency declined an interview request this week but sent a statement on Tuesday saying all options and tools are on the table to address the inequality in Canada’s housing sector, noting it is keen to explore a partnership with a group of Black housing activists in Vancouver.
Carolyn Whitzman, an adjunct professor at the University of Ottawa who compares the housing sectors in Canada, the United States and Australia, said the most important step CMHC can take to help Black Canadians right now is to prevent aging rental stock from being bought up by real estate investment trusts (REITs), which often “renovict” existing tenants to drive up rents.
“Especially with COVID-19, it’s going to be really important to prevent a lot of evictions that might happen with the high rates of unemployment and people falling into debt and lots of people in housing stress,” she said. “There’s no doubt that that will disproportionately affect Black and Indigenous people.”
When Ottawa’s massive Heron Gate rental complex was bought by an REIT two years ago, Prof. Whitzman said, 90 per cent of the tenants evicted were people of colour. She added that CMHC should make funding available immediately for municipal governments, non-profit housing providers or community land trusts to move in quickly and buy these large rental buildings when they come up for sale.
Prof. Whitzman said the housing agency also needs to do more outreach to help community groups create their own REITs or community land trusts, she said. Currently, she said, Quebec is unique in Canada for offering this type of technical support to non-profits.
On Tuesday, CMHC said it is interested in working with Vancouver's Hogan's Alley Society to help redress the destruction of the historic Black community of Hogan's Alley, which was demolished to make way for viaducts into downtown.
Stephanie Allen, co-founding board member of that society, said her group applied to CMHC two years ago for a $200,000 grant to help them develop a community land trust model that could be used to develop affordable housing aimed at addressing the systemic discrimination and exclusion faced by Black Canadians and other racialized people. Their proposal to establish an affordable mixed-use development was rejected by CMHC for technical reasons, she said.
“We were right there saying, ‘Hey, this is how you can work with Black communities,” said Ms. Allen, whose project proposal has been awaiting approval from the Vancouver municipal government for more than a year.
Black Canadians are rarely developers or the operators of rental housing, Ms. Allen said, but the CMHC can help bring more equity to the sector by requiring the projects it funds to give community groups decision-making powers.
Janice Abbott, whose non-profits Atira Women’s Resource Society and Atira Property Management provide housing or shelter space of 3,686 units in and around Vancouver, said making the rental market more equitable might be as simple as CMHC requiring housing providers to develop anti-discrimination policies and practices.
Ms. Abbott, who sits on CMHC’s board, said the federal agency is committed to protecting rental stock, but these discussions often take a long time because they involve many parties and levels of government.
