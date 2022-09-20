An Amber Alert has been issued for a three-year-old boy who Vancouver police say was abducted from a children’s hospital.

Vancouver police are asking for assistance locating Phaivanh Correia-Chanthabouala, who was last seen at B.C. Children’s Hospital around 12:40 p.m. Monday.

They say investigators believe he was taken by his mother, Jenny Chanthabouala.

Police say the boy had been receiving treatment for a medical condition and they are concerned for his health and safety.

Police describe him as two-feet tall with black hair, last seen wearing a grey zip-up, blue pants and red shoes.

Police describe his mother as a 30-year-old Asian woman, five-feet-two inches tall, around 100 pounds, with long black dreadlocks and a tattoo sleeve on her right arm.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black toque, glasses, grey sweatpants, brown Ugg boots, and she may be carrying a striped messenger bag.

Police are telling the public not to approach the suspect and to immediately call 911 if sighted.

As of early Tuesday morning, police say their whereabouts are unknown, and they do not know whether they are travelling in a vehicle.