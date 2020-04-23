Applications for B.C.'s emergency benefit for workers to open in May

Open this photo in gallery Finance Minister Carole James speaks at a press conference at the B.C. Legislature in Victoria on July 18, 2019. Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

Applications for the British Columbia government’s $1,000 emergency benefit for workers will open on May 1.

The one-time, tax-free benefit is for those whose ability to work has been affected because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government says in a news release that those who are eligible for the federal government’s emergency response benefits are also able to apply for the B.C. payment.

Story continues below advertisement

Those asking for the payment must also have been a resident of B.C. on March 15, 2020, be at least 15 years old, have filed or agree to file a 2019 income tax return and cannot be on income or disability assistance.

Finance Minister Carole James says the cash is further help for those who are worried about paying their bills and the government wants to help displaced workers support themselves and their families.

Applications can be made online and the government says it expects payments will be processed within days of the paperwork being filed.

