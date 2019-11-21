Archdiocese of Vancouver set to release recommendations after investigation into clerical sexual abuse

The Archdiocese of Vancouver will release 31 recommendations Friday stemming from its investigation into clerical sexual abuse in the diocese, an initiative that some are calling rare in Canada and an inspiration for other Catholic church leaders.
“The worldwide crisis of clerical sexual abuse affects every Catholic. Although the Archdiocese of Vancouver has not seen the volume of tragic cases experienced elsewhere, we have taken the problem very seriously,” Archbishop J. Michael Miller said in a letter read at masses last weekend across the archdiocese, which covers the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley.
In the letter, Archbishop Miller confirmed that Friday’s online release of the work of the clerical sexual-abuse case review committee will include responses from the archdiocese to each recommendation.
Lawyer Rob Talach, who says he has filed 412 cases since 2003 over abuse in the Catholic Church against dioceses and entities of the church, said the Vancouver Archdiocese’s plan stands out.
“I do this nationally and I don’t know of anyone who has done this,” Mr. Talach, who is based in London, Ont., said in an interview Monday. “We’ve made all kinds of efforts to get this done elsewhere.”
Leona Huggins, a Vancouver-based volunteer with the international Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests, said she has heard of this kind of review in the United States.
“But I believe that this is precedent-setting in Canada,” she said.
“By [Archbishop Miller] stepping out, he’s giving permission to other archbishops [across Canada] to do the same. It’s a call to action.”
The archdiocese, on Monday, would not disclose the conclusions that the committee has reached.
Archdiocese spokesperson Melissa Godbout said the independent committee of 13 people, including four survivors of abuse, lawyers and a psychologist, was assembled in February and submitted its recommendations in July.
The group has reviewed all files related to sexual abuse and assault by the clergy, she said in a statement.
“Since [July], the Archdiocese has been working determinedly to implement these recommendations and to publish a response demonstrating how the committee’s input has been turned into action,” Ms. Godbout said.
Mr. Talach said the significance of Friday’s report hinges on its candour.
If the report names “credibly accused” priests, the parishes they were at and their history, Mr. Talach said the initiative may be of use.
“'Credibly accused’ means, ‘It happened, here’s the names and here are the details.’ I don’t mean details of what they did, but details as to their whereabouts over the years,” he said.
“The more [the Archbishop] does to make this clear and black and white, I think the better served everyone is.”
Like Mr. Talach, Ms. Huggins said she hopes the report will name “credibly accused” predators, refer such individuals to police and lead to the release of survivors from non-disclosure agreements.
Over all, she said the litmus test for the success of the process is whether it leads to a release of information that would help survivors and lay people move forward in their lives.
Ms. Huggins has said she was abused by a member of the Vancouver Archdiocese when she was 14 years old.
We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.