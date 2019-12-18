 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Arrest made after woman allegedly paid to write exam at Simon Fraser University

BURNABY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
The Simon Fraser University registrar sent an e-mail to students Tuesday advising a woman was caught impersonating a student in order to write an exam in exchange for money.

JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

RCMP and Simon Fraser University are investigating an allegation of cheating during recently completed final exams.

The registrar of the university based in Burnaby, B.C., sent an e-mail to students Tuesday advising a woman was caught impersonating a student in order to write an exam in exchange for money.

Rummana Khan Hemani says in the email that both the test writer and the student were arrested, and the university expects charges will be laid.

Story continues below advertisement

Burnaby RCMP confirm a 26-year-old woman was arrested last Thursday after reports a forged document had been used to take an exam for another student.

Police are not identifying the woman and say in an e-mail on Wednesday that no charges have been laid.

The university is not identifying the subject of the exam and says its student conduct office will handle any further steps with the student when the RCMP investigation is complete.

Hemani says the university takes violations of the academic conduct policy and any related criminal offences very seriously.

“We work hard to uphold the academic integrity of SFU, and to make sure that your efforts are not diminished by the unethical and illegal actions of others,” she says in the email to students.

“When we discover these types of activities, we take all actions available to hold those involved accountable.”

