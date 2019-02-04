 Skip to main content

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor in Colombia

Arrests made in death of B.C. professor in Colombia

Ottawa
The Canadian Press
Arrests have been made in the case of a British Columbia university professor found dead in Colombia.

Colombian authorities found the body of Ramazan (Ramo) Gencay outside Medellin in December.

He had been in the country for seminars, and his wife Carole Gencay said he was last seen at a salsa night club on Dec. 6.

Global Affairs Canada says arrests have been made in the death of a Canadian citizen in Colombia.

A department spokesperson says consular services are being provided to the family, and no further information can be disclosed.

