As B.C. bends COVID-19 curve, Bonnie Henry urges public to follow rules over holidays

As B.C.’s Provincial Health Officer reported a bending curve in COVID-19 cases, she also urged people to follow the rules to avoid the coronavirus during the Christmas holidays.

“We have bent our curve slightly, and we’re now perhaps on a downward trajectory,” Bonnie Henry said Wednesday at a news conference largely focused on releasing modelling data on the virus.

The number of daily cases had surged to about 800 recently, but the spread has slowed and is now moving downward, Dr. Henry noted, while still urging caution.

“It would not take much for us to get back into a danger zone again,” she said. “What we are doing is working, but we cannot let up.”

Dr. Henry urged people to be cautious in their conduct and follow provincial measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

“With Christmas two days away,” she said Wednesday, “I remind everyone to keep your celebrations small, to avoid travel to other communities, stay local, stay small.”

She encouraged connection in “safe” ways. “The fewer people we see now, the safer we will all be.”

In recent weeks, B.C. has enacted a number of measures designed to curb the spread of COVID-19, including making it mandatory to wear masks in public spaces, restricting social gatherings and suspending in-person worship services.

On Wednesday, Dr. Henry reported 518 new COVID-19 cases in British Columbia with an additional 19 deaths that she suggested were mostly seniors and residents of long-term care.

Dr. Henry said she expects the province to receive and administer 792,000 doses of vaccine between December and March, with 542,000 of those the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and 250,000 the Moderna vaccine approved Wednesday by the federal government.

Dr. Henry said the Moderna vaccine is more flexible and can be moved to different communities around the province, allowing action to protect people in isolated First Nations communities and residents of long-term care.

The Provincial Health Officer is among the 5,603 B.C. residents to be vaccinated so far, receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine this week.

She said she was given the vaccine Tuesday “to show my support and my confidence in this vaccine across the province.”

Looking ahead, 150,000 people are to receive vaccine doses between now and February, including 70,000 residents and staff of long-term care and 30,000 health care workers providing front-line care in such areas as intensive care units, medical and surgical units and paramedics. About 25,000 in remote and isolated First Nation communities will also receive the vaccine.

From February to March, about 400,000 individuals will receive their first dose – 260,000 of them community-based seniors 80 and older and Indigenous seniors 65 and older, as well as 60,000 long-term home support recipients and staff and up to 40,000 people who are homeless, in shelters, correctional facilities, group homes and mental health residential care.

As concerns have been raised about safety in the province’s schools, Dr. Henry said school-aged children represent 12 per cent of COVID-19 cases, and that seven in 10 B.C. schools have not had a school exposure.

As Dr. Henry offered a provincial overview, the head of the Interior Health Authority said it’s a bittersweet situation for her region.

“Despite hope on the horizon in the fight against COVID-19, the terrible impacts of this pandemic continue to affect people throughout the Interior,” Susan Brown, president and chief executive officer of the health authority, said in a statement.

She noted that there has been another death in the authority – at a long-term care home in Oliver, B.C., bringing to 18 the number of deaths in the region.

