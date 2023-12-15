Skip to main content
Victoria
The Canadian Press

A man who allegedly accelerated his car toward a pro-Palestinian protester near the British Columbia legislature earlier this month has been charged with assault and dangerous driving.

Victoria Police say the man is facing one count of assault with a weapon and one count of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle in charges sworn on Thursday.

Police say the man, who was arrested on Dec. 3 moments after the 2 p.m. incident, remains in custody.

The incident was caught on a video that was circulated on social media, showing a car narrowly missing a protester on the sidewalk.

The driver is then seen arguing with another protester before police intervene to separate them.

British Columbia’s human rights commissioner said in November that the Israel-Hamas war has triggered a rise in violent and discriminatory incidents toward both Jewish and Muslim people in the province.

