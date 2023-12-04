Much of British Columbia’s south coast is bracing for stormy weather as Environment Canada says a “potent and impactful” storm will bring heavy rain to Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada is also warning drivers on the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler to exercise caution due to heavy rains raising the risk of flooding and landslides along the route.

The rainfall warning says an atmospheric river is set to make landfall on the province’s southern coast today, bringing as much as 150 millimetres of rain to Western Vancouver Island.

Meanwhile, Inland Vancouver Island, the Howe Sound region and parts of Metro Vancouver, including the North Shore, Coquitlam and Maple Ridge, are expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain from the storm.

The forecast says the rest of Metro Vancouver could get up to 70 millimetres of rain today before the storm eases on Tuesday morning.

Environment Canada also says motorists on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt should be cautious due to the possibility of snow mixed with rain on the roads.

The province’s River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for the entire southwestern region of British Columbia, encompassing all of Vancouver Island, the Lower Mainland and the south coast.

The ‘atmospheric river’ is also expected to hit the southern Kootenay region in B.C.’s Interior, with the Elk Valley near Fernie and parts of Highway 3 expecting up to 100 millimetres of rain starting tonight and lasting until Thursday.

Environment Canada says the province also faces a number of other weather-related warnings today, with the north coast stretching from northern Vancouver Island to Prince Rupert and Haida Gwaii set for winds gusting up to 120 kilometres an hour.

Also, a winter storm warning has been issued for the Trans-Canada Highway from Sicamous to Golden, with up to 15 centimetres of snow accumulation expected along with ice pellets and the possibility of freezing rain.