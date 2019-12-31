 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two Alaskan snowboarders

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press

This article was published more than 6 months ago. Some information in it may no longer be current.

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Two men from Haines, Alaska, have been killed in an avalanche in northwestern British Columbia’s Tatshenshini-Alsek Park.

The BC Coroners Service says the men, who were in their early 20s, were with a third man snowboarding in the area when the avalanche hit Monday afternoon.

A statement from the Haines Volunteer Fire Department says it was notified Monday that the RCMP had received a signal from an emergency locator west of the Three Guardsmen Mountain in the Haines Pass area.

Story continues below advertisement

It says Canadian authorities immediately co-ordinated a rescue operation, and emergency support and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

“The skiing party involved consisted of three individuals, all friends from Haines,” the statement says.

Shortly after arriving on the scene, the Canadian authorities reported they had one person alive and in their care and two others who were deceased, the statement says.

The B.C. coroner says it is investigating to determine how, where and by what means the men died.

James Minifie, lead avalanche technician for Avalanche Canada, says Christmas week saw storms, snow and strong winds that led to an increase in dangerous conditions for that corner of the province.

He says the area where the snowboarders were found is “fairly remote” mountainous terrain and is used for recreation by both Canadian and American citizens.

Minifie says high avalanche conditions persist in the area and people need to be aware of the dangers before going into the back country.

Story continues below advertisement

He says they need to have satellite-enabled communication and an emergency plan.

The fire department’s statement says the Canadian authorities are making arrangements to transport the deceased back to the United States.

“Our prayers are with all members of their families and our hearts are broken in their loss.”

The park is known for its river systems and has been designated as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies