A positive case of avian influenza has been confirmed on a British Columbia farm in the north Okanagan region.

Agriculture and Food Minister Lana Popham says in a statement the Canadian Food Inspection Agency is leading the response, which includes testing, mapping, surveillance and disposal.

She says all poultry producers, including backyard poultry owners, are advised to increase their biosecurity practices and carefully monitor their flocks for any sign of illness.

B.C.’s deputy chief veterinarian has also ordered all commercial poultry operators with more than 100 birds to move their flocks indoors until the spring migration ends in May.

The order says the H5N1 strain of avian influenza was detected in wild birds around Metro Vancouver earlier this year and because waterfowl are considered the main source of the virus, steps must be taken to limit their exposure to commercial poultry.

Several provinces have reported cases of the highly infectious H5N1 strain and the order says investigations are underway in Alberta, Ontario and Nova Scotia.

The CFIA says no human cases have been detected in Canada and the illness is not considered a significant health concern for healthy people who are not in regular contact with infected birds.

