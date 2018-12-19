 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. Appeal Court says RCMP ‘manufactured’ terrorism plot against B.C. legislature

B.C. Appeal Court says RCMP 'manufactured' terrorism plot against B.C. legislature

Ian Bailey
VANCOUVER
British Columbia’s Appeal Court has ruled that the RCMP entrapped a couple accused of plotting to bomb the B.C. legislature on Canada Day, condemning an undercover police investigation as a “"travesty of justice."

The unanimous decision, which stays all charges against John Nuttall and Amanda Korody, also urges Parliament to overhaul its anti-terrorism legislation.

Mr. Nuttall and Ms. Korody were found guilty by a jury in 2015 of conspiring to commit murder and possessing an explosive in a public place on behalf of a terrorist group.

But the convictions were put on hold until a year later when the B.C. Supreme Court trial judge ruled the pair were entrapped by undercover police officers, who she said used trickery, deceit and veiled threats to engineer the bomb plot.

Lawyers for the pair said their clients feared they would be killed by a terrorist group if they didn’t follow through with the bomb plot.

Appeal Court Justice Elizabeth Bennett wrote that the RCMP investigation was a "travesty of justice" and she said police knew the pair had little or no ability to commit an act of terrorism.

While Ms. Bennett said police were right to launch an investigation, she wrote that police went far beyond investigating a crime.

"They pushed and pushed and pushed the two defendants to come up with a workable plan, " she wrote.

"I can find no fault with the trial judge's conclusion that the police manufactured the crime that was committed and were the primary actors in its commission."

Ms. Bennett wrote that Mr. Nutall and Ms. Korody may well be dangerous but the danger was not apparent in the investigation.

"There was no danger because Mr. Nuttall and Ms. Korody had neither the means nor the ability to carry out any of the plans without substantial aid from the police."

Ms. Bennett wrote that “terrorism legislation is unnecessarily complex and cumbersome and should be revisited by parliament."

She wrote that it would be “beneficial” if Parliament revamped the Criminal Code section on terrorism " and made it comprehensible, particularly for those members of the public who sit as jury members on such cases."

