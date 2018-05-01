 Skip to main content

B.C. attorney-general cancels town hall on tax increase over safety concerns

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s attorney-general says he has cancelled a town hall meeting on a tax increase amid security concerns.

David Eby says he grew worried about the safety and security of people attending tonight’s event in Vancouver after Opposition Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and people connected to the real estate industry encouraged others without tickets to attend.

The meeting was set to discuss the government’s plan to increase school taxes on homes valued above $3-million next year.

Eby says the event was scheduled to be held in a church in his Point Grey riding and the 300 tickets sold out quickly.

He says he didn’t want the students and seniors who volunteered to do security for the town hall to face an overflow crowd of potentially uninvited guests.

Wilkinson says Eby had enough time to book a larger venue to accommodate the many concerns of his constituents, who are primarily seniors on pensions.

