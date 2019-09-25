 Skip to main content

B.C. auditor-general Carol Bellringer resigns, cites personal reasons

B.C. auditor-general Carol Bellringer resigns, cites personal reasons

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
British Columbia’s auditor-general has announced her resignation, citing personal reasons for the decision.

Carol Bellringer says she will step down at the end of the year and has sent a resignation letter to legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas.

Bellringer was appointed to an eight-year, non-renewable term in 2014.

She was not available for interviews on her decision on Tuesday.

Bellringer’s most recent audit was into the spending practices of some of the legislature’s top officers, including the clerk, sergeant-at-arms and the Speaker.

It found weaknesses and gaps in expense policies in those offices and recommended the legislature set higher standards for expense reporting by top administrative officials.

