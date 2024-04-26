B.C. backs off drug decriminalization pilot project following outcry

B.C. has banned all illicit drug use – except inside people’s homes, drug-checking sites or supervised consumption sites – rolling back its decriminalization pilot project after significant criticism from mayors, provincial and federal conservative politicians as well as a recent outcry from health care workers put at risk by patients using drugs in hospitals.

NDP Premier David Eby announced the significant policy shift Friday afternoon, the same day his minister for mental health and addictions met with her federal counterpart, Ya’ara Saks, to ask the federal Liberal government to change its current exemptions to the B.C. decriminalization pilot that allowed limited drug use in some spaces.

“Keeping people safe is our highest priority. While we are caring and compassionate for those struggling with addiction, we do not accept street disorder that makes communities feel unsafe,” said Premier David Eby. “We’re taking action to make sure police have the tools they need to ensure safe and comfortable communities for everyone as we expand treatment options so people can stay alive and get better.”

This new prohibition will give police the power to force people to stop using or leave the area if they are caught anywhere in public, including hospitals, restaurants, transit, parks and beaches. But the province said in a news release that arrests for possessing illicit drugs will only be made in “exceptional circumstances.”

Pressure had been mounting for months on both B.C. and Ottawa to find ways to curb illicit drug use in spaces such as beaches, parks and hospitals. Since the province’s decriminalization experiment began on Jan. 31, 2023, adults in B.C. are not being arrested or charged for possessing small amounts of certain illegal drugs most commonly associated with overdoses. The trial required Ottawa’s approval as it required exclusions from sections in the Criminal Code pertaining to drug use for a three-year period.

Ottawa had established some exceptions where illicit drug use was still prohibited, including at kindergarten to Grade 12 school premises, child-care facilities, airports, playgrounds and skate parks.

The province’s urban mayors say they are in crisis because of widespread public drug use. Senior police officials testified to a federal parliamentary committee last week that decriminalization went ahead without the necessary guardrails to keep public order. And hospital workers are reporting a marked increase in the use of illicit substances in patient rooms and bathrooms – even in the maternity unit of a large city hospital – which they say is putting workers and patients at risk.

Last November, the province sought to impose additional limits through the Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act, which would allow police to fine or imprison people who refuse to comply with orders not to use drugs in certain outdoor locations such as parks and beaches. That law has been suspended by the B.C. Supreme Court while a Charter challenge by the Harm Reduction Nurses Association gets under way.

This new blanket prohibition could end that legal challenge, the province said Friday.

More to come.