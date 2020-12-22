B.C. boosts tourism sector support to $105-million to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery Yaletown and the Burrard Bridge in False Creek in the city of Vancouver, British Columbia. Steve Allen/iStockPhoto / Getty Images

The British Columbia government has added $55-million to a fund to help tourism businesses struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Melanie Mark says the additional cash follows recommendations of a task force report to immediately launch a $105-million fund to help the tourism sector.

The relief fund more than doubles the $50-million for tourism announced in September by the government in its economic recovery plan.

Mark says the government will also provide $5-million to Indigenous Tourism B.C. to help administer relief grants to Indigenous tourism operations.

Tourism task force chairwoman Tamara Vrooman says the relief fund provides a first step to positioning the industry for recovery in the COVID-19 era.

Last summer, the Tourism Association of B.C. asked the government to provide $680 million to help the struggling sector.

