B.C. budget includes no new taxes, relies on rebound in housing market to increase revenue

The British Columbia budget tabled Tuesday is forecasting that the real estate correction that drove down sales and prices in 2018 is over, and that property tax revenues will rise this year to help fund new benefits for families and students, climate action programs, and revenue sharing with Indigenous communities.

The balanced fiscal plan introduced by Finance Minister Carole James includes no new taxes, but anticipates government revenues will rise by $2.4-billion, with some of the largest increases provided by the rising carbon tax, and growing revenue from property taxes.

The budget document forecasts the amount of revenue from property taxes coming into provincial coffers will grow by 4.2 per cent – almost double the rate of economic growth overall.

Notwithstanding those projections, Ms. James sounded some caution. She said the drop in the market is not over yet, and that home prices – especially in Metro Vancouver and Victoria – have not come down enough to satisfy her government’s goal of affordability.

“I believe there is more [correction] to go,” she told reporters. “We are seeing things move in the right direction.”

The windfall of government revenues from real estate transactions from the superheated market in 2017 are not expected to be repeated.

Last year’s budget featured a series of measures to “moderate” skyrocketing housing prices. The changes, including a vacancy and speculation tax, coincided with tighter mortgage rules at the national level. The combined result helped turn the tide after a sustained escalation in home prices.

Vancouver-area home sales plunged 39 per cent in January from a year earlier. Over the past six months, the benchmark price for single-family, detached homes in Greater Vancouver has decreased by more than 8 per cent.

Despite Ms. James’s remarks, the budget expects the province’s housing market to shift to “more balanced conditions” with home sales set to rise by 3 per cent this year, and higher still in the years to come, as well as a “moderate” increase to average home sale prices.

The spending plan includes a new Child Opportunity Benefit, a tax break that provides low- and middle-income families with benefits for children under the age of 18. It replaces an early childhood tax credit, and adds up to an additional $250-million each year. The payments won’t start until October, 2020.

For First Nations communities, the budget offers a reliable share of gambling revenues of about $100-million per year, which is expected to total $3-billion over 25 years. The money is earmarked for health, housing, economic development and other services and infrastructure.

The province will spend $679-million this year to fund the Clean Energy Plan, which will help individuals and businesses to switch to cleaner transportation options and to invest in more efficient buildings.

The NDP minority government has shifted the province’s budget priorities. Under 16 years of Liberal rule, the focus was on fiscal restraint and paying down the debt. Ms. James is aiming for modest surpluses, with any excess earmarked for new spending.

“This is a spending budget, they are investing in some of the political priorities of a social democrat government,” said Jock Finlayson of the Business Council of BC. “They are taking advantage of a reasonably health economy.”

He said there is enough fiscal prudence built into the budget to absorb any shift in revenues if housing prices and sales continue to soften.

“The real estate adjustments under way look to be pretty big, I’m not sure they have run their course yet, and that may have a slightly bigger dampening effect on revenues than they have forecast. But they have a fair bit of wiggle room.”

Mr. Finlayson said the business community would have welcomed more movement on the tax side to encourage investment. Although the NDP government has secured a landmark, $40-billion final investment decision in a liquefied natural gas plant, he said that one deal obscures an otherwise lacklustre investment climate.

Laird Cronk, president of the BC Federation of Labour, said the spending plan will fuel the creation of green jobs, and benefit working families. He noted the province is escalating infrastructure spending and investing in affordable housing. He applauded the move to eliminate interest payments on B.C. student loans, effective immediately.

In her new budget, Ms. James revived an accounting tactic that has not been used in a decade to spend money that wasn’t approved in her last budget. The legislative assembly will be asked to approve a “supplementary estimate” that will allow for $375-million in spending that will be added to the budget for the fiscal year just ending.

Ms. James defended the unusual tactic. “British Columbia is thriving,” she said. “But we will never have a truly prosperous province unless everyone can share in that prosperity.”