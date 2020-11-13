B.C. cities begin budget planning with trepidation due to pandemic

Open this photo in gallery The Metrotown skyline of Burnaby, B.C. is photographed on Sept. 30, 2020. Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley said a deficit is piling up for both this year and next because of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters

B.C. mayors say they are facing grim scenarios as they plan city budgets for 2021 with deficits piling up for both this year and next because of the effect of the pandemic on their revenues.

Service cuts, delayed city-improvement projects, and more are on the horizon, many say.

And at least two of the province’s biggest cities argue that an already difficult situation has been made worse because of the way B.C.'s provincial government decided to distribute federal money aimed specifically at helping cities, giving more proportionally to smaller cities and less to larger ones.

“That will impact the budget. We’ll have to postpone things for a period of time,” said Burnaby Mayor Mike Hurley, who said staff are just starting to prepare council for what will be difficult budget decisions. “We know it’s going to be a big challenge.”

In Richmond, Mayor Malcolm Brodie said he’s also bracing for hard budget decisions, especially after the city lost a big chunk of one important source of revenue – the $15-million a year it usually gets from the casino in its territory.

He and some other bigger-city mayors, such as those in Surrey and Coquitlam, are staying away from criticizing the provincial government over a decision last week about how to distribute $525-million in federal money meant to help cities under Safe Restart. They’ve stuck to saying they’re grateful for whatever help they get.

But Mr. Hurley and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Stewart are vocal in their opposition.

Mr. Stewart has been apoplectic since he got the news last week that Vancouver would be getting only $16.4-million of that – about 1 per cent of the city’s normal budget – while much smaller cities will be getting amounts that will pay for half their normal expenses.

“This will drain our reserves and the money will go instead to Belcarra and Bowen Island.”

That has set off a war of words between Mr. Stewart, a former NDP MP, and the provincial NDP government, which says Vancouver has received a lot of additional help through support for transit and social housing.

Mr. Stewart said those are unfair comparisons, because every province got money to give to cities for transit through another stream of federal COVID-19 relief. And, he said, housing is supposed to be the province’s responsibility.

As well, he added, when the country’s big-city mayors successfully put pressure on the federal government to provide help for cities, it was clear that it was the big, economic-engine ones everyone was talking about.

Because B.C. announced its funding formula for the money so late, the city had already made decisions to reopen services on the assumption that it was going to get a significant chunk of the federal relief funds, Mr. Stewart said.

“To yank back $40-million now is not good. That money is essentially spent.”

Vancouver has a $34-million deficit for this year’s operations, which it will need to cover by pulling money from reserves, because cities aren’t allowed to run deficits. For next year, it is facing a $60-million deficit, and councillors will have to decide whether to pull all of it from reserves or cut some services.

If the province had received money strictly on the basis of population, Vancouver would have received $59-million. Burnaby, which was allocated $9.8-million, would have received around $22-million.

On the other hand, cities such as Cranbrook or Fort St. John, populations around 21,000, will get $3.8-million, instead of the $2-million they would have received under a strict per-capita formula.

It’s difficult to make direct comparisons between Canadian cities when it comes to federal funding, because there are differences between city responsibilities.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced in August that his government was going to allocate its $695-million of federal restart money to the province’s 444 cities on a per-household basis, although split equally between upper-tier cities (which provide a wider range of services) and low-tier cities.

In spite of that, Toronto, a city that is just over four times the size of Vancouver, got $146-million from the federal money. That was on top of $400-million it got to help support a transit system that is losing millions a month. A city like Brockville, population 22,000, got $1.3-million.

However, Toronto is also responsible for its own social housing, while Vancouver is not. The province spent $100-million to buy three hotels in Vancouver in June to be used for homeless people.

As well, B.C. has reserved $100-million from the federal restart funds to help cities that have significant problems with homelessness and street disorder. That will be decided through applications, but Vancouver will undoubtedly get some.

One councillor from the Non-Partisan Association, the city’s traditionally centre-right party, Sarah Kirby-Yung, said it’s unfortunate the Mayor is picking fights with the NDP government. Vancouver is going to have to look at cuts, she said.

“We cannot continue to spend at the same level.”

