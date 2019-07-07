 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. civil liberties association to release CSIS papers on environmental groups

Subscribe
Register
My account
My account
AdChoices

B.C. civil liberties association to release CSIS papers on environmental groups

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

The British Columbia Civil Liberties Association is set to release what it calls a “trove” of heavily redacted documents disclosed by the Canadian Security Intelligence Service on Monday morning.

They concern the BCCLA’s allegation that CSIS was monitoring the organizing activities and peaceful protests of Indigenous groups and environmentalists who were opposed to the now-defunct Enbridge Northern Gateway Pipepline project.

The civil liberties association complained to the Security Intelligence Review Committee in 2014, alleging CSIS was monitoring those opposed to the pipeline and sharing this information with the National Energy Board and petroleum industry companies.

Story continues below advertisement

The CSIS watchdog dismissed the allegations, finding the spy service collected some information about peaceful anti-pipeline groups, but only incidentally in the process of investigating legitimate threats to oil industry projects.

The BCCLA challenged the watchdog’s findings in federal court, leading to the review committee’s heavily censored report being released in December 2018.

Now, BCCLA says a confidentiality order by the watchdog has been partially lifted, allowing them to release the documents disclosed by CSIS, which will be published and made searchable on a website called the “Protest Papers.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter