B.C. climate plan proposes changes that will impact every part of the economy

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Premier John Horgan, right, shakes hands with Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver after the provincial government released its CleanBC plan aimed at reducing climate pollution, in Vancouver, B.C., on Dec. 5, 2018. DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The B.C. government’s new climate action plan proposes sweeping changes that will touch every part of the economy from home retrofits to industrial transport, but still falls short of the reduction in greenhouse gases required to meet legislated targets by the year 2030.

Premier John Horgan unveiled on Wednesday the CleanBC program, which is billed as an innovative climate action plan unlike anything else in Canada.

The plan centres on the province’s abundant supply of clean hydro-electric power – with incentives to shift individuals and industry off their reliance on fossil fuels that currently make up two-thirds of B.C.’s energy consumption.

Mr. Horgan promised the plan will be affordable for families, and climate action tax credits for low-income families will be expanded over time.

“The challenges of climate change are clearly global, but the impacts are being felt here,” Mr. Horgan said, pointing to the province’s record-breaking forest fires, and communities dealing with both floods and drought.

“Our backyard needs attention … British Columbia is changing.”

He lauded former premier Gordon Campbell for taking the first step with the introduction of the carbon tax: “That leadership was fundamental to getting us to where we are today.”

The policies will require by 2030 an additional 4,000 gigawatt-hours of power over and above the projected growth for BC Hydro, the Crown-owned utility that provides most of the province’s electricity. Beyond that, BC Hydro’s power supply will have to increase by 50 per cent as the province moves to its 2040 and 2050 targets.

Industry will be offered a chance to reclaim their carbon taxes if they can meet or beat world standards for low carbon emissions within each sector.

The provincial budget in February will include a major expansion of incentives designed to encourage homeowners to swap out fossil-fuel heating sources, and to improve conservation by replacing poorly sealed windows, for example, with more energy-efficient models.

The plan includes changes that are expected to meet 75 per cent of the reductions required for British Columbia to reach its 2030 target to trim carbon emissions by 40 per cent from 2007 levels. The remainder of the cuts will be developed over the next two years, and will focus on public transit, heavy duty trucking and investments in innovation and technology.

BC Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver, a climate scientist, said he has spent much of his life consumed with the issue of climate change, and this plan fulfills his ambitions: “This is a really big event, this reflects in my view the cumulation of a life’s work … to try to get British Columbia back on track as a climate leader.”

The largest reductions in greenhouse gas emissions are to come from industry. The B.C. government is counting on federal assistance to help pay for new infrastructure that will enable more heavy polluters to hook up to the electricity grid, particularly in the northeastern corner of the province where the oil and gas industry operates.

Transportation will be another major source of cuts. The province will develop additional infrastructure to encourage drivers to switch to zero-emission vehicles, and will pilot a program that will see 1,700 heavy freight trucks using cleaner fuel.

Garbage will be part of the solution as well: Under the plan, 75 per cent of gas from landfills will be captured to produce electricity.