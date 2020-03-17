 Skip to main content
B.C. closes schools in wake of virus outbreak

Justine Hunter
Caroline AlphonsoEducation Reporter
VICTORIA and TORONTO
B.C. Premier John Horgan has announced the province’s schools from Kindergarten to Grade 12 are closed, with no indication of when classes will resume.

Rob Fleming, the B.C. education minister, said work is still underway to determine how education will be delivered in the coming weeks.

“This is temporary,” he said. “Today, under the direction of the provincial health officer, we are directing all schools to immediately suspend in-class instruction.”

He said every student will receive a final mark, and all students due to graduate this year will graduate. “We don’t have all the answers today, this is a fast-moving situation.”

B.C. is the last province in Canada to address the impacts of COVID-19 on its schools. Most public schools in B.C. began a two-week spring break this week.

In a departure from other province who have closed schools or suspended classes for two or three weeks, Alberta took the extraordinary measure of canceling classes in its public schools indefinitely.

The announcement on Sunday evening came after the province’s chief medical officer of health, Deena Hinshaw, said school closings would need to last until September to be effective.

“If we do make the decision to close schools, it will be considering long-term closure. This pandemic will not end in a matter of weeks and there won't be a clear opportunity to reopen schools, likely not until September at the earliest,” Dr. Hinshaw said.

Some provinces, like Ontario, have chosen to shutter school completely, meaning staff and students are both at home. Ontario’s schools are closed for two weeks following March break. The province’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, indicated that his government was looking at how to deliver some form of curriculum to students.

Provinces such as Manitoba have said that children should stay home, but teachers would be asked to remain on the job to prepare lessons for their students to complete at home where possible. Other staff would prepare schools for the return of students, which could include cleaning and maintenance. Manitoba is suspending classes effective March 23 and for three weeks, which includes the week before spring break and the week after the break.

In Alberta, too, the government has said that students from kindergarten to Grade 12 are expected to stay home. However, they will receive a final mark and progress to their next grade level next year. Teachers and other school staff will still be expected to work, either from home or at their workplace to ensure students meet learning expectations, the government said, adding that decisions on how to do this are still being made.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

