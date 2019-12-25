 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. college of chiropractors cracking down on members who make misleading claims about care relating to childbirth

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

The regulatory body for chiropractors in British Columbia is cracking down on any members who make misleading claims about chiropractic care relating to childbirth.

The College of Chiropractors of B.C. posted changes to its professional conduct handbook and efficacy claims policy Tuesday, saying it’s concerned that some chiropractors are suggesting their care has the ability to promote easier childbirth.

The college notes the claims, which include the ability to turn a breech baby in the womb, are not well supported by evidence and are therefore misleading to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

In particular, the amendments lay out a clear definition for the Webster Technique, a pelvic-area treatment that is often promoted as leading to easing childbirth.

The college says chiropractors must not imply the technique has the ability to influence fetal positioning and the use of terms such as breech, fetal positioning, intrauterine and in-utero constraint is not permitted.

It also says chiropractors must not represent to patients that chiropractic care has any beneficial effect on hormone function or postpartum depression.

The college says it will investigate any statements or marketing materials, such as websites and social media accounts, found to be in breach of its policies after Jan. 30, 2020.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies