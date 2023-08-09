Open this photo in gallery: The Eagle Bluff wildfire is seen burning from Anarchist Mountain, outside of Osoyoos, B.C., on July 29.Melissa Genberg/The Canadian Press

In a year in which wildfires have forced thousands of people to bolt from their homes to safety, the B.C. government has identified 19 communities that need help upgrading their escape routes and emergency communications.

The government has earmarked another $880,000 for communities from Metro Vancouver to the Interior to the remote coast that need evacuation plans and emergency-alerting systems. The money has been added to the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund, which received $180-million earlier this year.

One of the primary concerns is communities with only one reliable way in and out. This issue was highlighted during the 2021 atmospheric river in southwestern B.C. when thousands of people were stranded due to washed-out roadways, and once again in June when a wildfire near Port Alberni cut off Highway 4 and isolated the communities of Tofino and Ucluelet. Residents and visitors there were left with only a treacherous logging road for access.

Barbara Roden, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) board chair, said the urgency of planning ahead became apparent during the 2021 wildfire season when the Lytton Creek fire destroyed not only the village but many properties around the community in the TNRD. In many cases, people in rural areas live where there’s one main road in and out, she added.

Their district plans to use the $27,625 they’re receiving from the province to review what evacuation routes exist.