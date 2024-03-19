Open this photo in gallery: The BC Coroners Service inquest will start April 15, and will not place blame, but will make recommendations to prevent future deaths.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The BC Coroners Service has called an inquest into a police shooting in 2019 that left two people dead, including the hostage officers were trying to save.

B.C.’s police watchdog cleared officers of wrongdoing in the deaths of Nona McEwan and Randy Crosson in 2020.

The Independent Investigations Office said in its report then that the RCMP’s emergency response team entered the home on March 29, 2019, to rescue McEwan, who was being held by her partner.

It said officers entered and found Crosson holding a knife to McEwan’s neck and he had what appeared to be a gun in his other hand.

The office said a number of officers shot at Crosson, killing him at the scene, but McEwan was accidentally struck by two bullets and later died of her injuries in hospital.

The inquest will start April 15, and will not place blame, but will make recommendations to prevent future deaths.

Coroner Margaret Janzen and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath to determine the facts surrounding the deaths before making its recommendations.