B.C. Court of Appeal rules province can’t restrict oil shipments within its borders

British Columbia’s highest court has ruled the province’s proposed plan to limit the amount of heavy oil flowing west to the ocean would be unconstitutional because only Ottawa has such oversight of the federally owned and regulated Trans Mountain pipeline.

Friday morning’s unanimous decision by five justices of the B.C. Court of Appeal stated both levels of government can play a role in environmental protection, but B.C.'s plan threatened to usurp the role of the National Energy Board, which is at the centre of the federal regulatory regime of “interprovincial undertakings" such as pipelines.

“The TMX project is not only a ‘British Columbia project,’” the decision written by Justice Mary Newbury states. “The project affects the country as a whole, and falls to be regulated taking into account the interests of the country as a whole.”

The judges did not characterize B.C.'s plan as a “smokescreen” aimed at directly stopping the tripling of the existing line, which runs from the Edmonton area to Metro Vancouver and was bought last year by the federal Liberal government from Kinder Morgan for $4.5-billion. But they did note “its sole effect is, to set conditions for, and if necessary prohibit, the possession and control of increased volumes of heavy oil in the Province,” which currently flows almost exclusively through the pipeline.

“The ‘default’ position of the law is to prohibit the possession of all heavy oil in the Province above the Substance Threshold - an immediate and existential threat to a federal undertaking [Trans Mountain] that is being expanded specifically to increase the amount of oil being transported through British Columbia," the decision states.

B.C. was seeking judicial approval of draft regulations allowing it to limit any increase of heavy oil being transported through the province, whether by pipeline, rail or highway. The federal government had argued the proposed provincial regulations aim to frustrate its right to oversee the pipeline expansion that it has declared to be in the national interest.

The provincial NDP government filed the reference case a year ago when the federal Liberal government refused to refer it directly to the Supreme Court of Canada, which is where experts agree the case is likely to proceed next after the B.C. Court of Appeal releases its reasons for judgment on Friday morning.

B.C. had argued that the provinces have direct ownership and legislative jurisdiction over the environment, including the lands, waters, plants and wildlife that can be damaged by a spill of heavy oil. The province, where the the tripling the capacity of the pipeline has triggered mass protests in recent years, had told the court that the risks poised by such an environmental incident "are too serious, too pervasive and too interrelated with provincial responsibilities to be of exclusively federal concern.”

B.C.'s NDP government, whose leader campaigned in the 2017 provincial election on promising to “use every tool in our toolbox" to stop the Trans Mountain expansion.

The judges said the political bluster from Premier John Horgan and others in the B.C. government leading up to the case were irrelevant, but the massive public interest in the project and the discussion it created were considered by the court.

Friday’s decision could be a factor in numerous Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island ridings during the October’s federal election.

When B.C. filed the reference case last year, Alberta announced it would ban B.C. wines and accused Premier John Horgan of trying to break the rules of Confederation in newspaper ads. A lawyer for Alberta told the Court of Appeal that the permitting scheme is a “vague, amorphous” process that gives wide-ranging discretionary powers to a government official. Trans Mountain ULC had also argued the legislation is targeting the project and will “directly and significantly” impact it.

