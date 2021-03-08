 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine call centres start booking appointments for elderly and Indigenous people

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
A health care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Jan. 7, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Call centres open today across British Columbia to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments for some of the province’s most elderly residents.

B.C. says the vaccine call centres will open at 7 a.m. at the Fraser, Island, Interior, Northern and Vancouver Coastal health authorities to make appointments for people 90 years and older and Indigenous people who are 65 and older or identify as elders.

Health authorities announced dozens of sites Sunday where B.C.’s most elderly residents will go to receive their vaccine.

Island Health’s pandemic planner Victoria Schmid says people 90 years old and older and Indigenous people 65 and older who make appointments this week will get their COVID-19 vaccine next week.

She says those born in 1936 or earlier can start calling for appointments on March 15 and those born in 1941 or earlier can start to schedule their vaccine appointments March 22.

Schmid says the plan aims to have all people in the province 80 years and older and Indigenous people 65 and older receiving one shot of COVID-19 vaccine by April 12.

Canada's chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, says results from COVID-19 vaccinations so far are encouraging enough that she thinks the need for massive lockdowns could be over before the end of the summer. But Tam says some of the more personal measures, like wearing masks and limiting close contact outside our households, may be with us longer. The Canadian Press

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

