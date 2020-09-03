 Skip to main content
British Columbia

B.C. drops maximum allowable rent increases for 2021 to 1.4 per cent

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A painter works on a balcony at a high-rise tower with rental and condo units under construction at Brentwood, in Burnaby, B.C., on Monday, April 13, 2020.

DARRYL DYCK/The Globe and Mail

The B.C. government has capped rent increases for next year at 1.4 per cent.

Landlords had been allowed to raise rents up to a maximum of 2.6 per cent this year, although the government imposed a rent freeze until the end of this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Housing Ministry says in a statement any tenant who received a notice of a rent increase for 2020 that would have gone into effect after March 18, should continue to pay their current rent until Nov. 30.

The government says landlords can only increase rent once per year and must provide tenants with three months’ notice.

The ministry released guidelines in mid-August for repayment of rents that were unpaid as people lost work because of the pandemic.

The government says the increase allows property owners to make investments and repairs, while ensuring rent increases are moderate and predictable.

