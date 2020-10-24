B.C. election results 2020: A live map of results in the provincial election

British Columbia voters who hadn’t already cast a ballot in the province’s election have their last opportunity to make their choice today before 8 p.m PDT.

Officials with Elections BC say they hope to deliver the final results by Nov. 16, but the date isn’t firm as it’s unclear how much time will be needed to count the mail-in ballots.

Here is a detailed look at the results:

CHILLIWACK-KENT

Laurie Throness won his conservative Fraser Valley riding with a 21-percentage-point margin over his nearest rival in 2017. If re-elected, that could cause headaches for the BC Liberals.

COQUITLAM-BURKE MOUNTAIN

Fin Donnelly is among several former NDP members of Parliament running for the provincial party.

COWICHAN VALLEY

BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau’s entry into provincial politics came in 2017 when she won this riding over an NDP rival. Holding onto the leadership is likely tied to her re-election in this riding.

FRASER-NICOLA

BC Liberal Jackie Tegart won by 524 votes in 2017. NDP efforts to narrow the gap in the current election were initially hampered when the riding association quit over the nomination of lawyer Aaron Sumexheltza, an Indigenous leader, favoured by the party.

MAPLE RIDGE-MISSION/MAPLE RIDGE-PITT MEADOWS

The NDP narrowly won both Maple Ridge ridings in 2017 although they had previously been reliably Liberal. Now, the question is whether the NDP can retain these seats in 2020.

NORTH VANCOUVER-LONSDALE/NORTH VANCOUVER-SEYMOUR

The NDP scored a political breakthrough in 2017, winning North Vancouver-Lonsdale when Bowinn Ma beat an incumbent Liberal cabinet minister by about 2,000 votes. The NDP will try to take North Vancouver-Seymour, a Social Credit and Liberal stronghold since 1975.

RICHMOND-QUEENSBOROUGH

Former TV reporter Jas Johal entered provincial politics in 2017, winning this riding for the Liberals by 263 votes over an NDP rival. This election marks a rematch with lawyer Aman Singh.

SURREY

As in federal elections, B.C.'s fastest-growing city is politically competitive at the provincial level. It’s an area where seats have swung between the two major B.C. parties.

WEST VANCOUVER-SEA TO SKY

Ms. Furstenau, the Green Leader, has been to this riding three times. In 2020, the Greens hope engineer Jeremy Valeriote can take the seat from the Liberals.

