B.C. expanding enforcement measures in effort to crack down on COVID-19 rule breakers

New enforcement measures are coming into effect as part of British Columbia’s crackdown on those who refuse to follow COVID-19 restrictions.

Mike Farnworth, minister of public safety and solicitor general, says in a statement that he has asked gaming investigators, conservation officers, community safety unit inspectors as well as liquor and cannabis inspectors to support police and increase COVID-19 enforcement.

Farnworth has also directed the Insurance Corp. of B.C. to send unpaid fines to collections after the initial 30-day payment or dispute period ends.

The province is also asking WorkSafeBC to increase the number of inspections it performs at workplaces.

Farnworth says the move will ensure the province can penalize those who put their own “selfishness” above public health.

The announcement follows Premier John Horgan’s criticism on Tuesday of people who ignore or try to find loopholes in the province’s COVID-19 restrictions.