British Columbia

B.C. expands COVID-19 restrictions, orders masks in public spaces

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrives to the podium for a news conference in the press theatre at the B.C. legislature in Victoria on Thursday, October 22, 2020

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia is making it mandatory to wear masks in public spaces while social interactions will be under new restrictions until Dec. 7 because of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry earlier imposed restrictions on social gatherings in areas covered by the Fraser and Vancouver Coastal health authorities, but says COVID-19 is spreading to other places and the order will now be provincewide.

Henry says the previous measures have failed to decrease the number of cases and the health-care system is under strain.

She says all worship services, community and social events will be suspended, along with high-intensity group fitness, such as interval training, hot yoga and spin classes.

There are exceptions for baptisms, weddings and funerals, but they are limited to 10 people.

Henry is also asking people to curtail non-essential travel.

