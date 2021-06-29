 Skip to main content
B.C. expected to announce next phase of province’s COVID-19 reopening plan today

The Canadian Press
Premier John Horgan is expected to announce the next phase of B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan today alongside provincial health officer Doctor Bonnie Henry and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon.

The third part of the four-pronged plan is set to start on Thursday, when several restrictions will be lifted as indoor and outdoor dining will be allowed without a cap on numbers and residents can travel elsewhere in Canada.

Henry says vaccination rates continue rising, with some exceptions in small communities in the northern and interior health regions where drive-thru and mobile clinics are expected to make it more convenient for people to get immunized.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. recorded a low of 38 cases yesterday for the first time since last August, and Henry says any unvaccinated people wanting to visit B.C. should not be coming as the province works to fully reopen in September.

