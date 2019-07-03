 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. father acquitted of manslaughter in death of two-month-old daughter

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

B.C. father acquitted of manslaughter in death of two-month-old daughter

PORT ALBERNI, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

The father of a two-month-old girl accused of manslaughter in her death has been acquitted by a B.C. Supreme Court judge.

Warren Baader was found not guilty in a Port Alberni court on Tuesday in the death of his daughter Molly in October, 2016.

Justice Robin Baird told the court that although most medical experts said the baby’s broken skull and brain hemorrhages could not have happened by dropping her, other experts said there was a slight chance.

Story continues below advertisement

The girl’s mother testified in April that she found Baader in the living room rocking their daughter’s lifeless body and called 911.

Because Baader didn’t testify, Baird said only he knows what happened to Molly that day.

Baird said the Crown failed to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter