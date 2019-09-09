 Skip to main content

British Columbia BC Ferries will sell beer and wine on Victoria-Vancouver ferry run

The Canadian Press
A couple strolls aboard the BC Ferries 'Northern Expedition' as it sails the Inside Passage from Port Hardy on Vancouver Island to Prince Rupert, B.C., on Aug. 30, 2018.

Colin N. Perkel/The Canadian Press

Beer and wine will soon be on the menu for travellers using BC Ferries between Victoria and Metro Vancouver.

BC Ferries has announced alcohol will be added to the buffet menu on three of its ships that travel between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay.

The change will start on a trial basis in October.

BC Ferries says customers will be limited to one drink when they buy a meal, adding that many of its customers have expressed an interest in having a glass of wine or beer with food.

While this will be the first time alcohol has been offered on sailings between Victoria and Vancouver, BC Ferries already sells beer and wine on its northern routes servicing Port Hardy, Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii and the central coast.

The trial will last for a year.

BC Ferries says the sale of alcohol won’t change its zero-tolerance policy for impaired driving.

It says it will review customer and employee feedback as well as revenue figures to evaluate the success of alcohol sales.

