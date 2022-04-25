A British Columbia First Nation has reached a proposed $135-million settlement with the federal government, 160 years after settlers began taking over its village lands.

Chief Willie Sellars of the Williams Lake First Nation says a legal battle that began nearly three decades ago ended up in the Supreme Court of Canada in 2018 before mediation began last year.

Sellars says village lands within what is now the city of Williams Lake were occupied by settlers contrary to the colonial government’s commitment to create a reserve, so many of their ancestors were displaced.

Members aged 18 and over will have a chance to ratify the settlement in a vote on June 29, and Sellars says three information sessions will be held before that – on May 12, 26 and June 9.

He says the $135-million deal is close to the maximum $150 million that could have been awarded, and he’s urging all members of the First Nation to support it for the sake of future generations.

Sellars says most of the money would go into a professionally managed community trust, with the interest providing annual payments to members, while the rest would fund programs to bring back cultural ceremony and infrastructure, including housing and a community centre.

