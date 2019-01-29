B.C. First Nation struggling to recover from wildfire gets help from gold mining firm

A First Nation struggling to recover from a devastating forest fire that burned through its community last year has received some welcome help from a gold mining firm.
The Tahltan Central Government has been handed a cheque for $250,000 from Pretivm, which owns the Bluejack gold mine about 400 kilometres south of the community of Telegraph Creek.
Chad Norman Day, president of the Tahltan Central Government, says there is still a lot of work to do in Telegraph Creek and the donation will go a long way to helping those who were affected.
A massive wildfire last August rolled through the community, destroying 21 homes and damaging many others.
In November, residents began returning to the community after modular homes were brought in to create a new subdivision.
Freddie Louis, the community’s emergency operations director, said then that $12-million was spent on making Telegraph Creek livable again.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.