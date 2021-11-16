Abbotsford, B.C., Nov. 21: Members of the Royal Canadian Air Force debrief after a flight to survey the scene in an area still heavily damaged by last week's floods.Jennifer Gauthier/The Canadian Press via AP

B.C. floods: Latest news

Strong storms are coming to the North Coast on Monday, Environment and Climate Change Canada warned as the southern Interior continues to clean up after the “atmospheric river” that flooded towns and highways last week. Monday’s weather system will reach the South Coast in a “weakened state,” bringing more rain to inundated areas.

Emergency crews repaired a breached dike in Abbotsford over the weekend, bolstering efforts to keep the Sumas River from flooding Sumas Prairie, an agricultural region that used to be a lake decades ago. Water levels in Sumas Prairie fell three inches in six hours on Sunday once the floodgates at the Barrowtown pump station could be opened, Mayor Henry Braun said.

Four people have now been confirmed dead in the mudslide near Duffey Lake, south of Lillooet, where B.C.’s chief coroner said three additional bodies were found last week and efforts to locate another person were unsuccessful.

More from The Decibel

Listen below as environment reporter Kathryn Blaze Baum explains the B.C. rainstorms on The Decibel. She also wrote an explainer with Matthew McClearn about how the “atmospheric river” effect brought so much water to B.C.

Latest B.C. emergency updates

Check EmergencyInfoBC for the latest evacuation orders, DriveBC for road closings and BC Hydro for power outages; those organizations’ Twitter feeds are updating live in the list below. You can also check Prepared BC’s information page to learn how to get your home ready for an emergency.

B.C. floods at a glance

From Nov. 13 to 15, heavy rainstorms lashed B.C., flooding rivers and creating mudslides that killed at least four people. The storms came after two months of higher-than-usual rainfall and brought some regions more water than they usually see in all of November. Nov. 14’s rainfall alone was enough to break 20 area rainfall records from Victoria to Yoho National Park on the Alberta border, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada’s preliminary numbers.





Flooding in Abbotsford, B.C.

Abbotsford quickly began evacuating neighbourhoods during the floods, especially once it feared a pumping station would fail and put the Sumas Prairie region at risk. Sumas Prairie used to be Sumas Lake before it was drained for agriculture; pumping stations are what keep the Sumas River, a tributary of the Fraser, from filling it again. Farmers had to rescue their cows from floodwaters; others dumped their milk because, with roads and highways washed out, there’s nowhere to take it; and farms that produce most of B.C.’s chicken and eggs lost many birds and struggled to keep the remaining ones fed and watered.

Watch: Abbotsford locals band together to save stranded cattle from flooded farms.





Flooding in Merritt, B.C.

In Merritt, a community in the Southern Interior, the population of 7,000 was ordered to evacuate on Monday after the swollen Coldwater River inundated two bridges into the town, blocked access to the third and overwhelmed the water-treatment plant, making the water too contaminated to drink even when boiled. The floods will permanently transform the landscape of the town: The Coldwater redirected itself down part of Pine Street and the city told local media it will have to leave it that way.

Watch: Raw footage shows the flooding in Merritt and nearby Princeton. The Globe and Mail





Flooding in Agassiz, B.C.

Search-and-rescue helicopters flew in on Sunday night to rescue motorists on Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, where mudslides blocked the road at both ends and appeared to push some vehicles over an embankment. Military crews came back later to search the debris.

Search-and-rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz on Nov. 15.Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press





Barge on the loose in Vancouver

As strong winds battered the province’s largest city, locals saw an unusual sight on Monday afternoon: A loose barge drifting through English Bay, eventually running aground at Sunset Beach. Authorities closed the Burrard Street Bridge in case the barge collided with it, but the bridge was reopened on Tuesday once the weather calmed down. The barge’s owner has been contacted and plans to retrieve it as soon as possible, the Canadian Coast Guard said in a statement.

Pedestrians pass a barge that ran aground in English Bay on Nov. 15.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

Marooned: B.C.’s damaged roads and broken supply chains

Shopper at the SuperStore in Kamloops look over empty produce shelves on Nov. 16.Dennis Owen/The Globe and Mail

Mudslides and flooding severed all major highways between the Lower Mainland and the Interior, as well as the freight routes used by Canadian National and Canadian Pacific railways to connect Vancouver, the nation’s largest seaport, with the rest of Canada. No one yet knows how long it might take to rebuild all that – which means supplies of food, fuel and consumer goods, which were already unstable before because of global supply-chain problems, could be shaky for a long time.

As shelves were picked clean in the first few days after the floods, grocery stores shifted their plans, sending trucks westward from Alberta instead of eastward from Vancouver, the normal route. Premier John Horgan and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth are urging British Columbians not to panic-buy.

What’s an ‘atmospheric river’?

Atmospheric rivers, also called tropical plumes, are long and narrow weather formations that can carry moisture high in the atmosphere over distances of 2,000 kilometres or more. Atmospheric rivers that hit the West Coast are sometimes nicknamed the “Pineapple Express” because they start in tropical, pineapple-producing Pacific island regions such as Hawaii.

Watch: Climate scientist Simon Donner explains how atmospheric rivers work.

Atmospheric rivers can sometimes bring more water than actual rivers, and normally that’s good for forests and wildlife; without them, some parts of western North America would have half or less of their usual precipitation. But the rivers also have a tendency to stall over small areas and dump all their water there, creating catastrophic floods. This was one such event, and it likely won’t be the last: Atmospheric rivers around the world will get more intense as the planet warms due to greenhouse-gas emissions, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change warned in August.

Extreme floods and climate change

Three months before Merritt's inundation, the July Mountain wildfire burns along the Coquihalla Highway south of the town.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

This past summer’s record-breaking heat, and the wildfires it caused, gave B.C. a horrifying taste of one kind of disaster that climate change is going to make deadlier and more common in coming years. But for most Canadian cities, extreme flooding is the more costly and faster-growing threat, according to a 2019 report from the Intact Centre on Climate Adaptation at the University of Waterloo. Another study this year by the same institute gave Canadian cities a C+ for their flood-preparedness efforts: Vancouver’s grade (C-) was below average, but Surrey’s (B+) was slightly above.

Human-caused climate change makes flooding a greater hazard across the country because a warmer atmosphere can absorb more moisture and then dump it in one place all at once; it also disrupts long-standing weather patterns so that once-in-a-century catastrophes will happen more frequently. For coastal cities like Vancouver or Victoria, there’s the additional hazard of rising sea levels: A once-in-500-year coastal flood, for instance, would put most of the Lower Mainland’s port facilities under water once the sea is a metre higher, according to a 2018 analysis by The Globe and Mail.

Murat Yukselir/The Globe and Mail (Source: Fraser Basin Council)

More reading

Opinion

Gary Mason: A catastrophic year in B.C. just got worse

Glenn McGillivray: These B.C. storms are not the new normal. We can’t even see that from here

Editorial: The world’s climate future hits British Columbia

On the climate crisis’s Canadian hazards

What an Oakville dispute tells us about flood risks for thousands of Canadian landowners

Climate change will force small towns to make tough decisions – but small budgets mean minimal options

Canada’s disappearing coastline: How climate change puts our beaches in jeopardy

The Globe at COP26

COP26 ends with a deal, but coal compromise leaves at-risk countries angry

Eric Reguly: COP-out? Not quite, but Glasgow climate summit made little progress on crucial carbon markets

Adam Radwanski: Will the COP26 summit make a difference? Only if this momentum turns into action

Compiled by Globe staff

With reports from Justine Hunter, Andrea Woo, Xiao Xu, Mike Hager, Nancy Macdonald, Matthew McClearn and The Canadian Press

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.