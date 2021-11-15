Stranded cars in Delta, B.C. on Monday.Shane MacKichan/The Globe and Mail

Heavy rain in British Columbia that triggered mudslides and flash flooding has effectively cut off B.C.’s Lower Mainland from the rest of the province, leaving hundreds of people trapped along a highway awaiting rescue and forcing the evacuation of the entire community of Merritt.

On Monday morning, a Canadian Forces helicopter arrived to a stretch of a southern B.C. highway where a pair of mudslides triggered by heavy rain has trapped hundreds of people since the previous night, many without access to food or water.

The mudslides occurred just after 8 p.m. on Sunday along Highway 7 between Agassiz and Hope, appearing to push some vehicles over an embankment and trap a number in between.

Canada Task Force 1 (CAN-TF1) spokesman Capt. Jonathan Gormick said the Agassiz Fire Department and Hope Search and Rescue deployed that evening and rescued 12 people from the debris. As of Monday morning, it’s believed there remain about 140 vehicles containing about 275 people, including 50 children, and 20 dogs.

The entire City of Merritt is being evacuated, and Abbotsford and the Cowichan Valley on Vancouver Island District have declared local states of emergency amid flooding. Meanwhile, new mudslides on Monday forced the closure of another section of Highway 7, near Ruby Creek, and Highway 99, near Lillooet.

Old Yale Road in Surrey, BC flooding as a truck rolls through. 1 of 11

Command post for Lougheed Hwy slide in Agassiz, B.C. at the Esso station on Lougheed Hwy and Chowat Rd. 2 of 11

In Surrey, BC sewer pipes overflowing near the Port Mann Bridge. 4 of 11

Planet Ice Hockey rink in Delta, B.C. where several vehicles were stranded overnight from flooding. 5 of 11

Planet Ice Hockey rink in Delta, B.C. where several vehicles stranded after they were left overnight with the entire parking lot flooded. 6 of 11

On Grace Road. in Surrey, B.C.a, parked Toyota Yaris after the side of road gave way overnight due to flooding, according to a worker in the area. 7 of 11

Planet Ice Hockey rink in Delta, B.C. where several vehicles stranded after they were left overnight with the entire parking lot flooded. 9 of 11

A view of a road near Popkum following mudslides and flooding in British Columbia. 10 of 11

A view of the Coquihalla Highway following mudslides and flooding in British Columbia. 11 of 11

Capt. Gormick said a CH-149 Cormorant aircraft – used for air-sea rescues – arrived at the scene of the twin mudslides at about 11 a.m. on Monday. A CAN-TF1 rescue team secured a landing zone, cleared debris and developed a staging area. If there are no medical emergencies, the team is expected to begin loading people into the Cormorant for transport to a reception centre in Agassiz, where they will be assessed by paramedics.

There are no reports of injuries, and it’s not yet known how many vehicles went over the embankment and whether there were people in them.

John Korsrud is thankful he took his mother for a big shop during his weekend visit to her lakefront home near Merritt in B.C.’s Southern Interior. The synthetic chinchilla blanket and box of granola bars he picked up for himself came in handy Sunday night when – seven hours into a drive back to Vancouver that should take three – he and others had to sleep in their vehicles after being stuck between the two mudslides.

“It was very fortuitous that I had that in my car; it sure came in handy last night because it got quite cold,” Mr. Korsrud, 58, told The Globe and Mail Monday morning from inside his sedan. “I was able to sleep from midnight to 6 a.m. or so.”

The Coquihalla corridor received about 200 millimetres of rain overnight, said Paula Cousins, an Interior region representative for B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation. Flood warnings and watches have been issued for areas from Merritt south to the United States border, the lower Fraser region and sections of southern Vancouver Island.

The entire city of Merritt was evacuated on Monday morning, as flood waters inundated two bridges across the Coldwater River, and flood waters prevent access to the third. As well, the city’s wastewater treatment plant has been deemed inoperable for an indefinite period, leaving residents with no sanitation services. Gas stations were requested to remain open to allow residents to fill up their tanks on their way out.

Emergency officials asked residents across southern British Columbia to avoid unnecessary travel, with numerous road closures due to flooding across the interior, the Fraser Valley, and Vancouver Island.

Environment Canada meteorologist Armel Castellan said southern B.C. is experiencing a “very potent and strong atmospheric river” on top of two months of unusually heavy rains. On top of the heavy rains, the South Coast and into the Southwest interior are under wind warnings, with gusts expected of up to 90 km per hour.

“Those are very strong winds that usually cause damage because breakages in in tree branches and uprooting trees so we expect fully expect to see more power outages as a result of the ensuing weather,” Mr. Castellan told a news conference.