Search and rescue personnel help flood evacuees disembark from a helicopter in Agassiz, B.C., on Nov. 15, 2021.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Rescue crews will spend Tuesday searching for people who may have been trapped in debris from mudslides on two British Columbia highways, after helicopters worked to ferry out 275 people from a slide site on Highway 7.

The mudslides happened during an “atmospheric river” event that brought a deluge of rain and flooding to the southwest and central parts of the province.

Witnesses reported seeing vehicles hit by mud west of Vancouver on Highway 7 near Agassiz on Sunday.

Drivers stopped by another slide on Highway 99 between Lillooet and Pemberton Monday also report vehicles were engulfed when a second slide occurred about 40 kilometres south of Lillooet.

The torrential rain closed other highways, overwhelmed rivers and creeks and caused the wastewater treatment plant in Merritt to break down, forcing the evacuation of the city of 7,000.

A new evacuation order has been issued for a section of the Fraser Valley in Abbotsford.

A social media message from Abbotsford police says all residents living on the Sumas Prairie to the Chilliwack boundary must leave immediately.

Water levels in the area are rising very quickly.

The social media message says anyone who can’t escape westbound should travel east to Chilliwack and shelter at Chilliwack Secondary School.

More than 20 emergency operations centres were activated across the southern part of the province due to flooding

Rescuers equipped with diggers and dogs will start dismantling large mounds of debris that have choked highways.

“If a bit of machinery contacts a vehicle or the dogs indicate a person, that’s when we stop and … dig by hand until we find what they were indicating, to confirm whether it’s a live victim or if it’s a recovery,” Captain John Gormick of Vancouver’s heavy urban search and rescue team told the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.

Canadian Pacific Railway said it was shutting down its Vancouver main line because of the flooding, while Canadian National Railway said it experienced mudslides and washouts in southern British Columbia.

Multiple roadways have been closed because of flooding or landslides, including sections of Highway 1A, Highway 3, Highway 11, Highway 12, and Highway 91.

Wind and rain warnings have been dropped across B.C. as a fierce storm moves on after bringing slides, flooding and washouts to large parts of the province.

The high winds that followed the heavy rain are blamed for bringing down trees and electrical wires in areas where B.C. Hydro crews were already having trouble reaching outages caused by slides or high water.

B.C. Hydro has made good progress restoring power in many areas, but nearly 20,000 customers from Vancouver Island to the Kootenay region are still in the dark and crews have not yet been assigned to several hard hit areas, including Chilliwack and Hope.

Environment Canada says 20 rainfall records were set Sunday as the atmospheric river rolled across southern British Columbia.

The weather office says Hope, Abbotsford and Agassiz in the eastern Fraser Valley all received at least 100 millimetres of rain on Nov. 14.

Hope’s record of 174 millimetres was the highest for the day, while the 127.3 millimetres that fell in Agassiz broke a record set in 1896.

Environment Canada says between 11 a.m. Saturday and 11 p.m. Monday, 24 communities across the province received more than 100 millimetres of rain, with Agassiz, Chilliwack, the Coquihalla summit and Squamish topping 200 millimetres and Hope receiving the most of all at 252 millimetres.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is ready to help British Columbians affected by flooding and extreme weather, urging people to stay safe.

There have been no reports of any fatalities.

With reports from Reuters and Globe staff.