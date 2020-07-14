B.C. forecasts $12.5-billion deficit due to COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery B.C. Finance Minister Carole James speaks during a news conference at the B.C. Legislature, in Victoria, on July 18, 2019. Chad Hipolito/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s government is predicting what was a balanced budget will balloon to a deficit of $12.5-billion because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finance Minister Carole James says the numbers are staggering with a predicted GDP decline of 6.8 per cent and retail sales down 15.9 per cent.

James says B.C. has lost over 235,000 jobs since February.

The B.C. government has already tabled legislation giving itself room for three years of deficits and James says that will be re-examined each year.

More to come.

