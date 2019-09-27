B.C. fugitives took credit for three killings in videos they recorded before their deaths, RCMP say

Two men who killed three people in northern B.C. this summer took credit for their crimes, and declared in videos they intended to kill again before dying by suicide in northern Manitoba, RCMP say.

A report released on Friday on the high-profile chase spanning five provinces last summer says Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, left six videos on a digital video camera police found on Aug. 7 after a manhunt involving police dogs, drones and the Canadian Armed Forces.

Police did not release the videos on Friday, but gave a detailed account of them.

The pair, residents of Port Alberni on Vancouver Island, told their families they were going to northern B.C. and Yukon to look for work. But shortly after they departed, they were suspects in the killings of Chynna Deese, Lucas Fowler and Leonard Dyck.

The bodies of Ms. Deese, a 24-year-old American, and Mr. Fowler, her 23-year-old Australian boyfriend, were found near Liard Hot Springs on July 15. The body of Mr. Dyck, a 64-year-old lecturer in the University of British Columbia’s botany department, was found four days later, about 470 kilometres away.

Mr. McLeod and Mr. Schmegelsky, 18, were charged with second-degree murder in Mr. Dyck’s death, and named suspects in those of Ms. Deese and Mr. Fowler the next week.

The manhunt involved police dogs, drones and the Canadian Armed Forces scouring dense brush and wilderness. Communities were put on lockdown and police received more than 1,000 tips.

The search ended on Aug. 7 in northern Manitoba, when items found on a shoreline gave investigators an area of focus, leading them to the discovery of the suspects’ bodies. Police said the pair died of suicide by gunfire, and that two firearms were with them.

In one video, according to the report detailed at an RCMP technical briefing, Mr. Schmegelsky said they had shaved in preparation for their death, and "now plan to go back and kill more people and expect to be dead in a week.”

In another video, Mr. Schmegelsky takes credit for the three murders. In a separate video, the pair jointly take responsibility.

Mr. Schmegelsky also said they were going to march to Hudson Bay, hijack a boat and go to Europe or Africa.

In another video, Mr. Schmegelsky noted they had reached a big, fast-moving river and might have to kill themselves at that point, to which Mr. McLeod, also on camera, agrees.

In a final video, the pair declare this is their last will and testament and that they want to be cremated.

An investigator told the briefing RCMP will not release the videos for fear of inspiring similar incidents. The RCMP’s Behavioural Analysis Unit (BAU) examined the videos and warned against making them public. “In BAU’s experience, those who commit mass casualty attacks are heavily inspired by previous attackers and their behaviours,” the report said.

It adds that the unit has concluded Mr. McLeod and Mr. Schmegelsky may have made the video recordings for notoriety. “In an effort to not sensationalize the actions of McLeod and Schmegelsky to commit similar acts of violence, the videos will not be released to the public by the RCMP."

Police have concluded that Mr. McLeod shot Mr. Schmegelsky and then himself in a suicide pact, the report says.

Other conclusions discussed in the report and the RCMP briefing: