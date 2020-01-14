 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. gondola ride to reopen early after cable cut by vandals last August

Squamish, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A gondola car rests on its side on the mountain after a cable snapped overnight at the Sea to Sky Gondola, causing cable cars to crash to the ground below in Squamish, B.C., in August 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Operators of the Sea to Sky Gondola say the attraction will reopen ahead of schedule after vandals cut the ride’s main cable last August.

The company says operations in Squamish, B.C., will resume Feb. 14, several weeks ahead of the previously estimated date.

The ride’s 30 cabins, each capable of carrying eight people, smashed to the ground but the vandalism occurred while the attraction was closed and no one was hurt.

Story continues below advertisement

The main cable and 30 new cabins arrived from Europe in the months after the incident and general manager Kirby Brown says final safety inspections and certification by Technical Safety BC will be conducted in the first week of February.

An RCMP investigation continues and no arrests have been made.

Brown says additional security measures installed since August will “ensure the gondola is secure and protected from any other criminal activity.”

“We want our guests to know they can travel to the summit on the Sea to Sky Gondola with complete confidence,” he says in a statement.

The gondola officially opened in 2014. During the summer season it can carry as many as 3,000 people on the roughly 10-minute ride to an elevation 885 metres above Howe Sound.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies