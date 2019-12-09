 Skip to main content

British Columbia

B.C. government announces plans for second hospital in Surrey

SURREY, B.C.
The Canadian Press
B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix says the hospital is a key commitment to help meet the health care needs of Surrey’s rapidly growing community.

CHAD HIPOLITO

The fast-growing city of Surrey, B.C., is getting a second hospital.

Premier John Horgan and Health Minister Adrian Dix made the announcement near the location of the new hospital in the community of Cloverdale.

Dix says the hospital is a key commitment to help meet the health care needs of Surrey’s rapidly growing community.

The government says the hospital will have in-patient beds, an emergency department, operating rooms, outpatient services, and lab and diagnostic services.

It says the business plan phase of the project will now get underway to finalize details of the project’s scope and budget.

Surrey is the second-largest city in B.C. and is on track to overtake Vancouver as the most populous city by 2041.

