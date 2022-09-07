The biggest union representing public service workers in British Columbia says it has reached a tentative contract agreement with the province covering 33,000 of its members.

The B.C. General Employees Union says in a statement the proposed deal with B.C.’s Public Service Agency was reached after almost two weeks of limited job action and more than seven months of negotiations.

The union suspended its job action last week as its bargaining committee returned to negotiations in what it said was “a sign of good faith.”

The strike left liquor and cannabis store shelves empty of some products.

The union says the three-year agreement would offer wage increases of between 10.74 and 12.99 per cent.

The deal also offers a one-time economic subsidy payment equivalent to $4 per hour for a 16-week period for 20 job classifications ranging from store clerks to machine operators.

The union says the timeline for a ratification vote will be confirmed in the coming days.

