Canada B.C. government reverses course on ferry cuts, holds fares

B.C. government reverses course on ferry cuts, holds fares

Victoria
The Canadian Press
The British Columbia government has announced the restoration of 10 ferry routes that were chopped in a cost-saving measure in 2014.

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena says for years people living in coastal communities have seen fares rise while services were cut, making it difficult for residents to get around.

The minister says the government has “turned the ship around,” first by rolling back ferry fares on the small coastal routes and now by reversing service cuts.

In this 2017 file photo, a man walks on the upper deck of the B.C. Ferries vessel Coastal Renaissance while traveling from Tsawwassen to Nanaimo.

DARRYL DYCK/For The Globe and Mail

The government says the changes mean 2,700 round-trip sailings will be restored to coastal communities over the next year, with most new sailings starting this spring.

Ms. Trevena made the announcement as she released the results of an operating review on coastal ferry service that identifies ways to improve service under the current model.

Last April, the government provided funding to BC Ferries to reduce fares on the smaller and northern routes by 15 per cent, freeze fares on major routes and reinstate the Monday-to-Thursday free passenger fares for seniors.

Routes with service increases include: Crofton-Vesuvius, Earls Cove-Saltery Bay, Horseshoe Bay-Bowen Island, Port Hardy-Prince Rupert, Haida Gwaii-Prince Rupert, Powell River-Texada Island, Nanaimo Harbour-Gabriola Island, Campbell River-Quadra Island, Quadra Island-Cortes Island, Skidegate-Alliford Bay.

