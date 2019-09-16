 Skip to main content

British Columbia B.C. Green leader reduces workload after illness, expects full recovery

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

B.C. Green leader reduces workload after illness, expects full recovery

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Feb. 19, 2019.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia’s Green party leader is reducing his work schedule while he recovers after recently being diagnosed with labyrinthitis.

In a statement, Andrew Weaver says he suddenly had symptoms typical of the condition on Sept. 10 before he was scheduled to address to the Canadian Propane Association B.C. Seminar in Langley.

He was taken to hospital in the community for treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The provincial government HealthLink service says labyrinthitis is an inflammation of the labyrinth, a part of the inner ear that helps control balance.

Weaver says he has been told to expect a full recovery within a few weeks, but in the meantime he is reducing his workload and limiting his appearance at public events.

He leads a three-member caucus in the B.C. legislature.

“I am relieved that I am on the way to a full recovery, and that I am not facing a more serious illness,” he said Monday. “It is important to remember that we must all take time to care for ourselves.”

Weaver has asked for privacy during his convalescence.

HealthLink says the main symptom of labyrinthitis is vertigo that begins without warning and can cause vomiting. It can also cause hearing loss and a ringing sound in the ears.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter