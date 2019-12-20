 Skip to main content

British Columbia

B.C. Green member of legislature, Adam Olsen, to be interim party leader

VICTORIA
The Canadian Press
Green Party MLA Adam Olsen speaks at the Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Nov. 2, 2017.

The Canadian Press

Legislature member Adam Olsen will serve as interim leader of B.C.’s Green party until a leadership contest that wraps up on June 27.

Andrew Weaver officially steps down as the party’s leader on Jan. 6.

The party’s provincial council has outlined the rules for the leadership race, which will allow people who are not members of the B.C. Greens to vote.

It says any B.C. resident who is 16 or older can support a leadership candidate, as long as they don’t actively support another political party.

Olsen, who represents Saanich North and the Islands, says an agreement the Greens have with the New Democrats won’t change because all caucus members from both parties signed the deal that helps the NDP minority government to function.

This is Olsen’s second term as interim leader after he served before Weaver was acclaimed in December 2015.

