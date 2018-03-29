BC Greens inform supporters that AggregateIQ did work for party

B.C.’s Green Party says it has reviewed its relationship with a Victoria technology firm that has been linked to allegations of data misuse and attempts to influence elections across the globe, but the party says it has no reason to believe any of its data was misused.

The party sent a notice to its supporters Thursday in which it said AggregateIQ started work on a new voter contact database and website for the Greens in January, 2016.

The party said it had determined by August of that year that “the project was not meeting our priorities” and the Greens ended the relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

The party said it has grown concerned about recent media reports involving AggregateIQ, which prompted the review.

“We have determined that there is no evidence to suggest that any BC Green Party data was misused, but being transparent with you about the concerns that led to our review is important to us,” the statement read.

Christopher Wylie, the Canadian whistleblower who helped launch AggregateIQ, told a British House of Commons committee this week that the firm developed a key software program that he alleges misused Facebook data during the U.S. presidential campaign. Mr. Wylie has also accused AggregateIQ of intervening in the Brexit vote.

Information commissioners in UK and B.C. both announced investigations last year into AggregateIQ’s work on the Brexit campaign.

AggregateIQ has said it works within all legal and regulatory requirements in the jurisdictions in which it operates. It said it has never knowingly been involved in any illegal activity.

The BC Greens said AggregateIQ was given access to the party’s voter database under the terms of a non-disclosure agreement. It said the non-disclosure agreement bound AggregateIQ to keep BC Green Party data private and confidential, and to delete that data at the end of the relationship.

The party said it did not have any concerns about the security and integrity of the data during the relationship.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It said the review included a look at the documentation between the party and AggregateIQ, as well as consultation with B.C.’s privacy commissioner.

The party said it also requested and received written confirmation from AggregateIQ that all BC Green Party data had been destroyed in August, 2016.

“Although political parties are not required to disclose concerns or reviews such as this, particularly when those reviews do not reveal anything improper, we felt it was important to let you know about the actions we are taking to ensure a high standard for the protection of your personal information,” the statement read.

The party said it will continue to improve its policies and procedures around the protection of personal information. It said the review found that staff changes at the party had made it difficult to determine the specific work done by AggregateIQ.

The party said it would hire a full-time staff member whose responsibilities would include documenting the details of work done by third-party contractors who are granted access to party data.



