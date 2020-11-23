B.C. health officials try to clear up confusion over COVID-19 restrictions

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

B.C. health officials try to clear up confusion over COVID-19 restrictions

Victoria
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province at the Legislature in Victoria, Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.

CHAD HIPOLITO/The Canadian Press

British Columbia health officials are working to clear up confusion surrounding COVID-19 restriction guidelines announced last week.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix spent part of their news conference Monday explaining what counts as an event or social gathering.

Non-essential travel is not recommended across the province, and worship services along with community and social events have been suspended.

Story continues below advertisement

Henry and Dix announced 1,933 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days, along with 17 additional deaths for a total of 348 people since the pandemic began.

It brings the provincial total of those who have tested positive to 27,407, with 7,360 active cases.

Groups ranging from religious organizations to theatres have expressed confusion over the specifics of the restrictions announced last week, including what counts as an event.

The Catholic archdiocese of Vancouver issued a statement Sunday criticizing what it called its different treatment compared with other indoor gatherings.

Archbishop J. Michael Miller said in the statement that the church finds it “baffling” that they are being asked to close while restaurants and bars are allowed to stay open.

Theatres, such as Vancouver’s Arts Club Theatre Company, have issued open letters asking why they are being asked to close when other venues have not.

Henry said she understands the concerns and compared the pandemic response to an Ironman race, which involves swimming, cycling and a marathon.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. is currently in the cycling stage, she said, adding that there is still a long way to go until life resumes a sense of normalcy.

“I’m asking people to focus on the intent of the orders, what we’re trying to do together now to address what we are seeing in our pandemic here in B.C.,” Henry said, adding that she wants people to not focus on trying to get around the health orders.

There is increased COVID-19 transmission among groups that meet indoors, making it particularly important to restrict social gatherings, she said.

Dix emphasized that the orders may seem restrictive but they’re being taken to protect the wider public.

“We wouldn’t be asked to take action right now if it didn’t have an immediate impact on our health, our safety and our future,” he said.

“We certainly wouldn’t have asked to make this sacrifice if it didn’t save lives.”

Story continues below advertisement

The health orders are scheduled to end on Dec. 7 at midnight.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies